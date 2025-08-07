Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 7 (ANI): Ahead of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, 53,000 women from Gujarat's Anganwadis prepared and sent 3.5 lakh rakhis to soldiers guarding the nation's borders. These rakhis, symbolising the sacred sibling bond, were part of a heartfelt tribute to the brave personnel serving far from their families, a press release from Gujarat CMO said.

In Gandhinagar, the "Raksha Sutra Kalash" was presented to the armed forces in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This unique initiative earned Gujarat a place in the India Book of Records. Representatives of the organisation presented the official certificate and medal to the Chief Minister in recognition of this collective effort.

Also Read | ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted: Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force Foil Major Terror Plot by Seizing Pakistan-Origin IED.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Bhanuben Babariya, under whose guidance the initiative was carried out, stated that Gujarat's Anganwadi sisters sent rakhis for Raksha Bandhan, observed on the full moon day of Shravan, to honour and thank the soldiers for their service.

She also noted that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the armed forces had successfully carried out Operation Sindoor, protecting the sacred symbol of married women, their sindoor. Through this gesture, the sisters of Gujarat have blended patriotic spirit with the festival of sibling love. The Raksha Sutra Kalash was received by soldiers from the Indian Army, BSF, CRPF, and NDRF stationed in Gandhinagar.

Also Read | Asaram Bapu Bail Extended: Gujarat High Court Grants Medical Relief to Self-Styled Godman, Interim Bail in Jodhpur Case Extended Till Aug 12.

Also present on the occasion were Chief Minister's Secretary Dr Vikrant Pandey; Commissioner, Women & Child Development & Secretary to Government Rakesh Shankar; ICDS Commissioner Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh, senior officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department, BSF, CRPF, NDRF personnel, program officers, and Anganwadi workers from the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)