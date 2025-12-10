Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], December 10 (ANI): A total of 55 socket bombs were recovered in two separate operations under Ranitala and Domkal police stations in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Murshidabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Suny Raj, 30 abandoned socket bombs were first found on Wednesday in a pond near Bariyanagar More under Baligram gram panchayat in the Ranitala police station area.

Also Read | Delhi Bomb Threat: Multiple Schools in City Receive Bomb Threats via Email, Students Evacuated Safely.

After receiving the information, a team from Ranitala police station arrived at the scene and secured the area.

The Bomb Squad was notified, and arrangements were made to dispose of the explosives safely. Police personnel have been deployed at the location.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Demand: To Ensure Sufficient Water, BMC Steps Up Construction of 3 Dams, Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde.

In another incident, the Domkal police recovered 25 socket bombs late Tuesday night during a raid conducted based on information provided by a source.

The raid was carried out at Mehedipara bamboo garden beside the Mehedipara-Bartanabad road, where an old nylon bag containing approximately 25 socket bombs was found hidden in bushes at Ward No. 6 in Domkal.

A police guard has been posted at the spot, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) has been informed for necessary action.

Further investigation is underway in both cases, police said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)