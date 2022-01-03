Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 3 (ANI): As India started inoculating children between the age group of 15 and 18 on Monday, Kerala designated 551 exclusive vaccination centres for the teens.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, State Health Minister Veena George said, "Out of the 1426 total vaccination centres, 551 centres are exclusive for children. Covaxin doses will be administered to children and we have installed pink board outside all the centres, which are exclusive children. There are over 15 lakh children, who are eligible for COVID-19 jabs in the State."

She further said that the State expects to finish vaccination of children in the next 10 days, adding that the Centre has provided 5 lakh vaccine doses last night and more than 1.40 lakh doses are expected today.

On Omicron cases, the Health Minister said, "There are 152 cases from the new variant of COVID-19 that have been reported in the State. Of the 152 cases, 50 are from low-risk countries, 84 from high-risk countries, and 18 from primary contacts."

The current list of 'at-risk' countries for the Covid-19 Omicron variant includes the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, and Israel.

The health minister further said, "As many as 98 per cent of the adult population have been vaccinated with the first dose and 79 per cent with the second dose." (ANI)

