Muzaffarnagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Fifty-six more people were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 393, officials said.

The new cases include 25 inmates of the district jail, three medical workers and a policeman, they said.

The total number of district jail inmates who have tested positive for the virus rose to 135 with the 25 new cases, the officials said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 27 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,093 in the district.

