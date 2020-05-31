India News | 56 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Assam; Total Count 1,272

Guwahati, May 31 (PTI) Assam reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 1,272, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Of the 56 cases, 18 are from Lakhimpur, 12 from Barpeta, seven from Udalguri, five each from Baksa and Dhubri, three from Kamrup and two from Dhemaji.

Two people who recently returned to the state by air have also tested positive for the deadly virus. Of them, one is from Nalbari, and the details of the other person were yet to be determined.

At least 22 patients were discharged on Sunday -- 16 from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, four from Silchar Medical College and Hospital and two from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital -- after they tested negative twice for COVID-19, Sarma said.

Assam currently has 1,080 active patients. A total of 185 people have recovered, four succumbed to the disease, and three others have migrated.

The state had been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since travel restrictions were lifted on May 4. Prior to that, it had only 42 coronavirus cases.

Flight operations resumed on Monday, and since then 29 air travellers have tested positive for the infection.

The highest single-day spike of 177 cases was recorded in Assam on Friday.

Since Monday, the state has recorded 885 cases so far.

The government has mandated that all coming from outside will have to undergo institutional quarantine. No home quarantine will be allowed for the first seven days, till the test results arrive.

It has, however, made certain exemptions for women who travelled alone to Assam and senior citizens.

A total of 1,01,257 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, the Health and Family Welfare Department said in its bulletin.

