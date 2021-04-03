Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Fifty-six new COVID-19 cases, including three from the boys hostel in Muzaffarnagar Medical College and a jail inmate, were reported on Saturday here that took the active case tally to 229, officials said.

According to Chief Medical Officer S K Aggarwal, 701 samples were received of which 56 came out positive while 14 people have recovered from the infection taking the total number of cured persons to 8,653 in the district.

With the fresh cases, a total of 8,996 people have been affected by the virus while the death toll stands at 112.

