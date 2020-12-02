Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday rose to 18,32,176 as it recorded 5,600 new infections, the state health department said.

With 111 fatalities, the death toll reached 47,357, it said.

Also Read | CCTVs Cameras Should be Installed at All Police Stations, Central Investigative Agencies, Supreme Court Directs States And Union Territories.

As many as 5,027 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 16,95,208.

There are now 88,537 active patients in the state.

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to CMs of Kerala And Tamil Nadu, Assures all Possible Support From Centre.

Mumbai city reported 877 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,82,818, while the death toll due to the pandemic in the state capital rose to 10,913 with nine new deaths being reported.

The state has so far conducted 1,09,89,496 coronavirus tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 18,32,176, new cases: 5,600, death toll: 47,357, discharged: 16,95,208, active cases: 88,537, people tested so far: 1,09,89,496.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)