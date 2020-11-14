Itanagar, Nov 14 (PTI) Fifty-seven more people, including two Armymen, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, following which the state's tally rose to 15,758, a Health Department official said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 18 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 12 from West Kameng, nine from East Siang and six from Lepa Rada district, the official said.

Three fresh cases were also registered in Tawang, two each in Tirap, Anjaw and Lower Dibang Valley, and one each in Upper Siang, Kamle and Namsai, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

"Three new infections were detected through TrueNat method, one through RT-PCR and 53 through rapid antigen tests," he said, adding that the positivity rate in the state at present is 9.14 per cent.

Fifteen of the new patients have symptoms, he said.

Altogether 105 people were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,319, Dr Jampa said.

The recovery rate is currently at 90.86 per cent, while the fatality ratio is 0.29 per cent.

There are 1,392 active cases in the state, the official said.

So far, 47 people have died of COVID-19 in the state.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, has the highest number of active cases at 829, followed by West Kameng (89), East Siang (65), Shi-Yomi (58) and Lower Dibang Valley (56), Dr Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 3,41,099 samples for COVID-19, including 1,612 on Friday, the official said. PTI

