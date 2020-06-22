Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 22 (ANI): As many as 57 new coronavirus cases cropped up in Uttarakhand on Monday.

According to Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19, the total number of positive cases has climbed to 2401 including 1511 recovered and 27 deaths.

With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 13,699 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country.

The count includes 1,74,387 active cases, and 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

