Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) As many as 58 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,44,785, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, currently has 462 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll stood in Thane remained unchanged at 11,962, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,33,056.

