Srinagar, Jul 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 58 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,55,391, while one new fatality due to the disease pushed the death toll to 4,757, officials said here.

While 28 cases were reported from Jammu division, 30 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Police Launch Manhunt for Food Delivery Boy Misbehaving with Woman Cyclists.

The new fatality was reported from Jammu division, the officials said.

There are 577 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,50,057, the officials said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Poll 2022: Authorities Look for Solution After Dead Man Wins Sarpanch Election in Sagar District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)