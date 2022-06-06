New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) About 585 buildings of the states/Union Territories and 1,030 central government buildings have been made barrier-free for persons with disabilities under the Accessible India Campaign with the release of Rs 553.59 crore, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said on Monday.

For Accessible India, a meeting will be held with states on June 24 and it will be assessed that how much work has been done and a future roadmap would be set for the same, a senior official said.

Addressing a press conference, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Kumar listed out various initiatives taken by his ministry in the last eight years.

The campaign was launched in December, 2015 for creation of a barrier-free environment in public buildings, transportation and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) ecosystem.

On the Unique Disability Identity Card Project launched in 2016-17 to create a national database of persons with disabilities, Kumar said as on June 1, as many as 73.89 lakh Unique Disability ID cards were generated in 716 districts across all states/UTs.

He also said India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Australia for cooperation in disability sector on November 22, 2018. Community Based Inclusive Development (CBID) Project is being implemented in collaboration of University of Melbourne which is in line with the area of cooperation mentioned in the MoU.

The minister said the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of aids and appliances (ADIP) scheme was revised from April, 2022 for providing contemporary aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan and supporting cochlear implant surgery for children with hearing impairment (0-5 years) at Rs 7 lakh per beneficiary and Rs 6 lakh in case of children with acquired hearing loss between 5 to 18 years.

Aids and assistive devices worth Rs 1389.35 crore have been distributed to 22.38 lakh Divyangjan and 4,170 cochlear implant surgeries supported so far under the ADIP scheme, he said.

