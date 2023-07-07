Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Six Amarnath yatris died in the past two days, taking the toll in this year's pilgrimage to nine, officials said on Friday.

The authorities did not specify the details, but cardiac arrest triggered by low oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the more common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there on duty.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Jharkhand Mahadev Temple Won't Allow Entry to Visitors Wearing Ripped Jeans, Mini-Skirts.

So far, nine yatra-related deaths have taken place and 25 persons have been injured, the officials said.

They said the toll includes eight yatris and an ITBP personnel.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Stop Recovery of Nashik Farmers' Loans (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)