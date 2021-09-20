Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Six people, including five children, sustained serious injuries after the wall of a temple here collapsed on them, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Miranpur town of the district, they said.

Also Read | Vodafone-Idea Offers Special Cashback Benefits on Apple iPhone 13 Pre-Order.

The children were passing by when the compound wall of the temple fell on them, police said, adding they have been admitted to a hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)