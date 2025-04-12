Imphal, Apr 12 (PTI) Six militants were arrested from different parts of Manipur in separate operations, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made on Friday from Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, they said.

A cadre of the Kanglei Yaowl Kanna Lup (KYKL/SOREPA) was arrested from Leimaram Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur. Leichombam Pakpi Devi (37), the arrested militant, was allegedly involved in extortion and recruiting youth in the proscribed group, police said.

An active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Noyon) was arrested from the Checkon crossing in Imphal East district.

Huidrom Sunder Singh (39) was involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition and extorting shops located in the Mantripukhri area, police said.

A militant of KCP(PWG) was arrested from Urup Awang Leikai in Imphal East, while another member of the outfit was nabbed from Lei Ingkhol Maning Leikai in Imphal West. Both of them were involved in extorting small businesses.

An active cadre of KYKL was nabbed from Lamlong Bazaar in Imphal East. He was identified as Moirangthem Suranjoy Meitei (31), police said.

A cadre of the proscribed PREPAK (Pro), identified as Angom Surjit Singh, was apprehended from Phayeng Sabal Leikai in Imphal West.

In another operation, security forces apprehended a man while he was extorting money from the driver of a truck on NH-2 in Kangpokpi district. He was identified as Hensonpiek Vaiphei (23), who had been staying at a relief camp in Churachandpur.

Over the last few weeks, a large number of militants of different banned outfits have been arrested in both Meitei-controlled Imphal Valley and the Kuki-dominated hill districts on charges of extorting the locals, mainly small businesses, taking advantage of the prevailing hostilities between the two communities.

The arrests come as the Centre is making efforts to bring back peace, which has been elusive since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023. In February, President's Rule was imposed in the state after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence in the state.

DGP Rajiv Singh, meanwhile, visited Thoubal district on Friday and took stock of the law and order situation.

