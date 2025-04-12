New Delhi, April 12: On the occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings and wished for health, happiness and prosperity for all. He was joined in greeting the nation by a host of top BJP leaders. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote in a post, "Many best wishes to the countrymen on Hanuman Jayanti. With the blessings of Sankatmochan, may all of you always remain healthy, happy and prosperous in life, this is my wish."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended warm greetings to the nation and wished for strength, wisdom, intelligence, and long life. In a message shared on X, he wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Bajrangbali, the trouble saviour, remove the troubles of all and provide strength, intelligence, wisdom and long life. Jai Shri Ram!" Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Devotees Throng Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on Lord Hanuman’s Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Hanuman Jayanti

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also extended his wishes on the occasion, writing on X, "The speed of the mind is as fast as the wind, the sense-controlled is superior to the intelligent! I take refuge in the son of the wind, the messenger of Sri Rama!! I wish all the people of the country a very happy Shri Hanuman Janmotsav. May all obstacles in your life be removed by the grace of Lord Hanuman and may you attain success, fame and happiness. Jai Shri Ram!"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined in, posting, "Infinite best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti. May Pavanputra Hanuman Ji, the symbol of valour, devotion and service, provide courage, health and strength to all of you. Jai Bajrang Bali!" Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Wishes: Political Leaders Extend Greetings to Nation on Lord Hanuman’s Birth Anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings on Hanuman Jayanti. "Best wishes to all the devotees and residents of the state on Shri Hanuman Jayanti! May the blessings of Lord Shri Ram's supreme devotee, Sankatmochan Shri Hanuman Ji remain on everyone. It is my prayer that by the grace of Lord Mahabir, the giver of strength, wisdom and knowledge, may everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity and health. Om Hanumate Namah," CM Yogi wrote on X.

