Port Blair, Dec 1 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported six more COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 4,710, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Of the six new cases, five were detected during contact tracing, while one has travel history, he said.

Thirteen more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,550, the official said.

The archipelago now has 99 active coronavirus cases, while 4,550 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection till date, he said.

The administration has so far tested 1,29,389 samples for COVID-19, the official added.

