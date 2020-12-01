New Delhi, December 1: Expressing pride on the occasion of the 56th 'Raising Day' of the Border Security Force (BSF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the force has distinguished itself with its unwavering commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities.

"Best wishes to all BSF personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!" tweeted Prime Minister Modi. BSF Raising Day 2020: Here Are Quotes, HD Images and Messages on 56th Foundation Day of The Border Security Force.

Best wishes to all @BSF_India personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in their commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also saluted brave personnel of the force for their national service.

"The BSF has always lived up to its motto 'Duty for Life' (Jeevan Paryant Kartavya) with its bravery and prowess. Today, on the 56th Raising Day of BSF, I salute all the brave personnel of the force for their national service and dedication. India is proud of its victorious 'Border Security Force'," the Minister tweeted in Hindi.

बीएसएफ ने अपने शौर्य और पराक्रम से अपने आदर्श वाक्य 'जीवन पर्यन्त कर्तव्य' को सदैव चरितार्थ किया है। आज @BSF_India के 56वें स्थापना दिवस पर मैं बल के सभी बहादुर जवानों को उनकी राष्ट्रसेवा और समर्पण के लिए नमन करता हूँ। भारत को अपनी रणविजयी ‘सीमा सुरक्षा बल’ पर गर्व है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 1, 2020

As per the official website of BSF, 'India's first line of defence' was officially raised in accordance with an Act of the Indian Parliament on December 1, 1965, soon after the India-Pakistan War of 1965.

