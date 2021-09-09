New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said that 60.98 per cent of the total active COVID-19 cases in India were from Kerala and of the 43,263 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, over 32,000 cases are from Kerala.

The total count of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala as of September 9, 2021, stands at 2,40,037.

"The overall declining trend is a little less than 50 per cent which was there in the first wave. We're are still witnessing 2nd surge; it's not over, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a press briefing.

Earlier today, a total of 43,263 new COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. Of these, Kerala recorded 30,196 cases and 181 deaths. (ANI)

