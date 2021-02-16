Amaravati, Feb 16 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 60 fresh cases of COVID-19, 140 recoveries and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The active caseload in the state reduced by 80 to 615, a health department bulletin said.

After 1.35 crore sample tests, the total positives increased to 8,88,959.

The total recoveries went up to 8,81,181 while the overall toll remained at 7,163.

Chittoor district reported 45 recoveries in a day even as it added 16 cases afresh, the highest in the state.

Krishna reported 10 new cases, while the remaining 11 districts added less than 10 each, according to the bulletin.

Only Krishna now has more than 100 active coronavirus cases, at 105, while all other districts have less than 100 each.

Srikakulam has only seven active cases, Vizianagaram 10 and Kurnool 12.

