Ram Mandir Opening: 600 Kg Ghee From Jodhpur Gaushala Sent for 'Mahayagya' to Be Held in Ayodhya's Ram Lala Temple

Ram Lalla, the presiding deity of the Ram Janmabhoomi, was shifted from the sanctum sanctorum of the makeshift temple in March this year after nearly 28 years to pave the way for the construction of a grand temple following the court verdict.

Agency News ANI| Nov 28, 2023 11:44 AM IST
Ram Mandir Opening: 600 Kg Ghee From Jodhpur Gaushala Sent for 'Mahayagya' to Be Held in Ayodhya's Ram Lala Temple
6 quintal desi ghee sent from Jodhpur to Ayodhya (Image/ANI)

Jodhpur, November 28: About 600 kilograms of clarified butter (desi ghee) has been sent from Jodhpur to light the eternal flame (Akhand Jyoti) and perform the Mahayagya in the Ram Lala Temple of Ayodhya. The desi cow ghee sent from a cowshed in Jodhpur will be used specially for the Mahayagya and Aarti that will be performed during the Pran Pratistha in the temple of Lord Shri Ram at the Ram Lala Temple.

The 6 quintals of ghee were sent for the special puja of Lord Shri Ram's consecration ceremony that will take place in January 2024. However, the urns of the unclarified butter were sent on November 27 to the religious city of Ayodhya from Maharishi Sandipan Banar Gaushala of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Update: First Floor of Ram Temple Will Also Be Ready by January 2024.

The 108 urns of the desi ghee were sent in chariots with five bulls. Visuals show children chanting slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' as the chariots made their way to the holy city in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, a priest said, "6 quintals of ghee are being delivered for the auspicious Mahyagya of Lord Ram Lala from Banar Gaushala in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. We left for Ayodhya on November 27 and will try to reach the holy city of Ayodhya before the commencement of Lord Shri Ram's Mahayagya and Aarti."

The consecration of the Idol of Lord Ram in the temple will take place on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the consecration ceremonies along with several seers.

Ram Lalla, the presiding deity of the Ram Janmabhoomi, was shifted from the sanctum sanctorum of the makeshift temple in March this year after nearly 28 years to pave the way for the construction of a grand temple following the court verdict.

The ceremony was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Bhoomi pujan for the construction of the Ram temple was done by Prime Minister in Ayodhya in August this year. Consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 in 2024 To Be Telecast Live in Bangkok, Says World Hindu Foundation C

