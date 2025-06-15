Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday handed over appointment letters to 60,244 newly selected police constables, calling it a major step towards strengthening the state's security system.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of rigorous training for the police force. "The more sweat you shed in training, the less blood you will shed in life," he said.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi recalled that in 2017, during the first police recruitment drive under his government, he had promised to set up dedicated training centres for the force.

"In 2017, when the first police recruitment was done, he had said that he would provide training centres. This work has been done to increase the training capacity within Uttar Pradesh. A forensic institute has been working since 2023," he said.

Highlighting the scale and inclusivity of the recruitment, the Chief Minister added, "The basic spirit of the three new laws is to provide security. 60,244 recruitments are important because today even the son of the poorest of the poor parents has become a part of the police recruitment and has become a campaign that will be able to provide security to the entire state."

Praising the performance of the police, CM Yogi said, "Whoever came to the Maha Kumbh praised the behaviour of the police... Uttar Pradesh Police, under the guidance of PM Modi, has worked to change the distorted perception against them."

He also encouraged the new recruits to dedicate themselves fully to their training. "There is a rule for the uniformed forces -- the more sweat you shed in training, the less blood you will shed in life."

"Today, all of you are going to become a part of the country's largest police force," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also felicitated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the appointment letter distribution ceremony. (ANI)

