New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The government said on Wednesday that 61,882 persons had been arrested by central and state drug law enforcement agencies (DLEAs) in 2021 drug trafficking cases.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the arrests were made in 45,314 cases registered by law enforcement agencies.

Citing provisional data of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), he said while 99.36 per cent of those arrested were Indians, 0.64 per cent were foreign nationals.

The minister was replying to a question about the number of cases registered for drug trafficking in the country during the last one year along with the percentage of Indian nationals and foreign nationals involved in the cases. (ANI)

