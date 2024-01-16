By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): A 62-year-old woman became a cadaveric multi-organ donor at Delhi Hospital after her son and daughter decided to donate her organs once she was declared brain dead on January 15.

Four of her organs, which were found suitable for donation, saved four lives.

According to a statement released by Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, "The kin of the deceased donor said they took the decision to donate his mother's organs because it was the best gift they could have given their mother on her birthday, which was also on January 15th."

"The retrieved organs will give a new lease of life to four people. Two recipients in different hospitals in Delhi will receive a cornea each, and two other recipients will separately receive kidneys and livers," the hospital added in its statement.

The liver was donated to patients in the Army Hospital (R&R) while the two kidneys were donated to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

Her pair of corneas were donated to the Safdarjung Hospital.

However, the heart and lungs of the deceased were not found suitable for donation.

"The patient was a resident of New Delhi. She had an intracranial haemorrhage and she was found unconscious in the early hours of the morning on January 13th," the hospital informed.

"Thereafter, she went to Holy Family Hospital and was referred to Safdarjung, where she was admitted on January 13 at 7.27 pm and was later admitted to the ICU on January 14th at 1 am," the hospital informed.

"The patient had no reflexes so a team of doctors examined her and an apnea test was done. After two apnea tests, the patient was declared brain dead," it added.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) counselled the relatives for organ donation while the ICU team monitored the maintenance of organ perfusion.

After all tests, kidneys and livers were found appropriate for donation and were donated to the ILBS team and R&R team, the hospital informed. (ANI)

