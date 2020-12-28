Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) Chandigarh on Monday reported 65 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 19,551, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of an 86-year-old man pushed the toll to 316 and the city has 379 active COVID-19 cases.

Forty-six more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 18,856, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,77,441 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,56,995 tested negative while reports of 95 samples were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD

