Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,06,619 on Sunday with the single-day spike of 6,555 new cases on Sunday, the state health department said.

With the death of 151 more patients, the state's fatality count rose to 8,822, it said.

A total of 3,658 patients were discharged from hospitals post recovery, which took the number of recovered persons to 1,11,740 so far, the department said in a statement.

There are 86,057 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 11,12,442 people have been tested across the state, it said.

