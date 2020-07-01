Ahmedabad, July 1 (PTI) Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike yet of 675 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 33,318, the health department said.

With 21 COVID-19 patients succumbing during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 1,869, it said.

368 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients in Gujarat to 24,038.

The state now has 7,411 active cases with 63 patients on ventilator, the health department said in its daily release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 33,318, new cases 675, total deaths 1,869, discharged 24,038, active cases 7,411 and people tested so far 3,80,640. PTI KA PD KRK KRK

