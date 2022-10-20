Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) As many as 69 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,46,128, a health official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, the official said, adding that there are currently 500 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,962.

The recovery count has reached 7,34,355, he added.

