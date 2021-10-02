New Delhi, October 2: On the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of the nation Mahatama Gandhi, BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday announced that starting today, 7 crore party workers from across the country will contribute to promoting the use of Khadi. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Nadda visited the Khadi India store.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Nadda said, "From today till October 7, crores of BJP workers in the country are contributing to promoting the use of Khadi in order to increase its usage." Nadda further stated that Mahatma Gandhi played a major role in India's freedom movement.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Self-reliant India' and 'Vocal for local' has given new life to the Khadi industry. "Today is the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 118th birth anniversary of our former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Mahatma Gandhi played a major role in giving independence to the country and at the same time he laid great emphasis on the concept in which India would move forward in the imagination of independent India," said Nadda.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

This led to India finally achieving India's independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Nadda further said, "Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, who was humble in nature but a bold decision-maker, remained in the administration for a very short time, but in a short span of time, the direction he gave to the country through his talent, built the country."

Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in the Mughalsarai district of Uttar Pradesh. He shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. He coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' which resonated with the masses and was widely accepted. On January 11, 1966, he breathed his last in Tashkent after a cardiac arrest.

