Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar has issued an order regarding the transfer, posting and adjustment of seven Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officers.

The order which was issued on Thursday stated that Sunil Verma, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Dharampur, Mandi district has been posted as Joint Secretary (Revenue) to the Himachal Pradesh government, with immediate effect.

Krishan Chand, District Tourism Development Officer, Kullu, who was also holding the charge of Regional Transport Officer in Kullu has been posted as Regional Trasport Offier at Mandi.

Assistant Commissioner (Development)-cum-Block Development Officer, Nadaun in Hamirpur district Aprajita Chandel has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Churah at Tissa in Chamba district.

Dr Swati Gupta, Assistant Commissioner (Development)-cum-Block Development Officer, Dehra in Kangra district has been transferred as a Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Salooni, Chamba district.

Rajesh Bhandari, Regional Transport Officer, Mandi has been given two positions to hold. One is of District Tourism Development Officer, Kullu and another is Land Acquisition Officer, Parvati Project in Kullu.

Maneesh Chaudhary, holding the position of Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Churah at Tissa has been appointed as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Dharampur, Mandi district.

Prakash Chand Azad, who is presently under the order of posting as Regional Transport Officer in Hamirpur has been posted as Regional Transport Officer in Kullu.

The order further stated that the transfer orders of Varinder Sharma, Regional Transport Officer, Hamirpur as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Salooni has been cancelled. (ANI)

