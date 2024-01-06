Maharajganj (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A court in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday sentenced seven people to life imprisonment for murdering two persons over a land dispute nearly 12 years ago.

District and sessions judge Niraj Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on each of the convicts, district prosecution officer Brijendra Nath Tripathi said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Dies After Being Set Ablaze in Wazirabad, Blamed Woman He Proposed for Marriage; Probe Underway.

The convicts were Uma Shankar Paswan (65), Raju Paswan (48), Satya Narayan Paswan (55), Deep Chandra Paswan (35), Govind Paswan (35), Sanjay Paswan (33), and Santosh Paswan (32).

According to the prosecution, they killed two persons -- Pannelal and Vishnu Sahay -- over a land dispute in June 2012.

Also Read | India Has Deployed Six Warships for Anti-Drone and Anti-Piracy Operations, More Assets To Be Sent, Says Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (Watch Video).

Police filed a charge sheet against 10 accused, including a minor, in the case. Two of the accused died of old age during the course of hearing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)