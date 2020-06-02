India News | 7 Shops Gutted in Fire in West Bengal's Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 2 (ANI): Seven shops were completely gutted in a fire that broke out at DI Fund Market near Siliguri Police Station, in Siliguri on Tuesday morning.

Four fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

Also Read | New York's Metropolitan Opera Cancels Its Fall 2020 Performances as COVID-19 Continues to Wreak Havoc: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 2, 2020.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)