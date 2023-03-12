Cachar, March 12: A 7-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death over a dispute in Assam's Cachar district, the police said on Sunday. According to officials, the accused person was identified as Apu Mazumdar, and has been arrested. Man Stabbed to Death by Sister's Ex-husband in Delhi's Kalyanpuri.

"The accused person has been arrested. We have taken statement of the locals, and submit our investigation report before the court against the accused person," Cachar SP Numal Mahatta told ANI. Reportedly, the incident took place at Silchar town on Saturday.

According to police, the seriously injured minor boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused committed the crime over a property dispute with the victim's family, said officials.

