New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): In a landmark achievement in the fight against drug trafficking, Indian authorities have seized approximately 700 kg of methamphetamine drug from an international drug cartel operating in Gujarat.

In a joint operation carried out by NCB, Indian Navy, and ATS Gujarat Police, a vessel with consignment of approximate 700 kg of Meth was interdicted in the Territorial waters of India. Eight foreign nationals found on the vessel without any identity documents have claimed to be Iranians.The operation showcases exceptional inter-agency coordination and commitment to curbing drug trafficking in India.

Continuous intelligence collection and analysis resulted in generating a reliable input that an un-registered vessel will be entering in Indian waters with Narcotic drugs/ Psychotropic substances. Operation codenamed "SAGAR-MANTHAN - 4" was launched on this intelligence input and the vessel was identified and interdicted by Indian Navy by mobilising its mission-deployed maritime patrol assets resulting in the above said seizure and apprehension on November 15.

Investigation to identify the backward and forward linkages of the drug syndicate are on for which help of foreign DLEAs is being be taken.

Operation "SAGAR-MANTHAN" was launched early this year by NCB by constituting a team of officers of Operations Branch of NCB Headquarters and officers of Operations /Intelligence Wing of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and ATS Gujarat Police to counter the threat to national security emanating from maritime trafficking of illicit drugs.

A series of such maritime operations have been launched by NCB in coordination with the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard and till now about 3400 Kgs of various Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substance have been seized and 11 Iranian Nationals and 14 Pakistani Nationals have been arrested in three cases, who are all in jail awaiting trial.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated all the involved agencies for their landmark achievement, emphasizing the dedication and unity in realizing a safer, drug-free nation.

"Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a drug-free Bharat, our agencies today busted an international drug trafficking cartel and seized over approx. 700 kg of contraband meth in Gujarat. The joint operation carried out by the NCB, Indian Navy, and Gujarat Police stands out as a stellar example of our commitment to the vision as well as the seamless coordination among our agencies in achieving the same. My heartiest congratulations to the agencies on this landmark breakthrough," Shah posted on X. (ANI)

