Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 26 (ANI): With the advent of monsoon months, Ambala is in the grip of dog menace. On Saturday, the Municipal Corporation and the cantonment board carried out a dog sterilisation drive. More than 700 street dogs were sterilised.

"Around 750 dogs have been sterilised till now," said Vinod Nehra, Municipal Council official while speaking to ANI.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation, along with the Humane Society International (HSI) India, on June 11 sterilised and tagged stray dogs in the city.

The corporation has made a shelter where HSI brings stray dogs, sterilises, and tags them and leaves them in their respective areas after three days. (ANI)

