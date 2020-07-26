New Delhi, July 26: Political leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several others remembered the supreme sacrifice of the Kargil martyrs on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' today. Leaders across the political spectrum took to Twitter to laud the bravery of soldiers who safeguarded the integrity of the nation. Today, July 26, India marks the 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind remembered the brave soldiers and said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is symbol of fearless determination and exceptional valour of our Armed Forces. "I salute the soldiers who fought the enemy and laid down their life to defend Bharat Mata. The nation is forever grateful to them and their families", the President said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is symbol of fearless determination & exceptional valour of our Armed Forces. I salute the soldiers who fought the enemy and laid down their life to defend Bharat Mata. The nation is forever grateful to them and their families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and saluted the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces on the special day. "On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay, I would like to salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions that the world had witnessed in the recent history", Singh tweeted.

On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay, I would like to salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions that the world had witnessed in the recent history. #CourageInKargil — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. Shah took to Twitter and said that 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of India's proud, valour and steadfast leadership.

करगिल विजय दिवस भारत के स्वाभिमान, अद्भुत पराक्रम और दृढ़ नेतृत्व का प्रतीक है। मैं उन शूरवीरों को नमन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने अपने अदम्य साहस से करगिल की दुर्गम पहाड़ियों से दुश्मन को खदेड़ कर वहाँ पुनः तिरंगा लहराया। मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए समर्पित भारत के वीरों पर देश को गर्व है। pic.twitter.com/mD9Ged8Pkz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saluted the brave heroes who protected India by sacrificing their lives.

The Indian Army took to Twitter and said 26 July immortalised as Kargil Vijay Diwas is a saga of Glorious Victory of the Nation during Kargil Conflict in May-July 1999. "Indian Army Salutes the undaunted courage, indomitable valour & sacrifice of our heroes", it tweeted.

India is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. On this day, the Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to remember the valour and sacrfice of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

