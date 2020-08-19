Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) The novel coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 30,000 mark on Wednesday with 708 new infections, while 11 more deaths took the toll to 572, officials said.

There are 6,965 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 22,497 patients have recovered so far, according to the officials.

All the 11 coronavirus fatalties were from Kashmir, taking the toll to 572, including 531 from the Valley and 41 from the Jammu region, according to the officials.

Among the 708 new cases, 606 were from Kashmir and 102 from the Jammu region, taking the total to 30,034, the officials said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 229 new cases, followed by 88 in Budgam district, the officials said. PTI

