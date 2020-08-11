New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Delhi Government's Plasma Bank has administered plasma to a total of 710 COVID-19 patients while 921 COVID recovered patients have donated plasma so far, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's initiative to launch a plasma bank in Delhi is proving to be a boon for COVID-19 patients. Along with the various steps taken by the Delhi government to combat the virus, plasma therapy has streamlined the recovery of critically ill COVID-19 patients across Delhi/NCR," the statement said.

According to the statement, the first plasma bank in the country was started at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) by the Delhi government on July 2, and later in the LNJP hospital, with the objective to provide free of cost convalescent plasma to patients and central, state, private and MCD hospitals in the city.

"This system has been a crucial element in the Delhi model of COVID-19 response and is being adopted by other states too," it added.

"After the successful model of administering plasma therapies on COVID patients in Delhi, plasma banks have also been established in many states across the country. Nations across the world are also establishing plasma banks to the aid the recovery of COVID-19 patients," the statement quoted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as saying. He added that to date, 388 units of convalescent plasma have been issued to patients below 60 years of age, and 322 units have been issued to patients above 60 years of age, who are gradually at a high risk of getting critically ill due to Corona. The youngest patient to receive plasma is 18, and the oldest patient is 94 years.

The statement said, "Various categories of donors have come forward to donate plasma to aid the recovery of COVID-19 patients. Recovered patients belonging to different professions such as police officials, doctors, nurses, army officials, and patients recovered in home isolation have donated plasma at the ILBS hospital. Around 14 recovered patients have donated plasma more than once."

A total of 1,257 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the national capital's total COVID count to 1,47,391 and 4,139 deaths. There are currently 10,868 active cases in the city while 1,32,38 patients have recovered so far. (ANI)

