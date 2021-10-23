Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested and over 73 kg of poppy seized from his vehicle here on Friday, police said.

Acting on specific information, a truck was intercepted on the in Jhajjar Kotli area on the outskirts of Jammu city, they said.

During the vehicle's search, over 73 kg of poppy was found, they said.

The alleged drug peddler identified as Krishan Lal was arrested and the truck seized, police said, adding that a case has been registered.

