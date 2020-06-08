India News | 73 More COVID-19 Cases in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): A total number of 73 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,103 in the state, Health Department said.

According to the data, the total number of cases includes 490 recovered and seven deaths.

Also Read | Assam: Leopard Lynched on Outskirts of Guwahati; Viral Video Shows Locals Parading Dead Body.

"73 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand today taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,103, including 606 active cases, 490 recovered/discharged, and 7 deaths," the state Health Department said.

According the Union Health Ministry, the country has reported 2,46,628 COVID-19 cases including 1,20,406 active cases, 1,19,293 discharged/cured/migrated and 6,929 deaths so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Aadhaar Cards, Voter IDs, Water Bills Accepted as Residence Proof at Govt and Private Hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)