Pune, Oct 20 (PTI) Pune district reported 745 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,15,756, a health official said on Tuesday evening.

With 36 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,524, he added.

"Of the 745 cases, 328 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,57,959 cases so far.

"However, 904 patients were also discharged from the hospitals in the city," the official said.

With 193 new cases, the tally in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area rose to 85,870, he said.

