Pune, Aug 1 (PTI) At least 76 workers of a firm in Chakan area of Pune district have tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Saturday.

The firm had, on its own, sent swab samples of around 900 employees for testing two days ago, he said.

"So far it has received results of around 750 samples and at least76 employees have been found to have contracted the infection," said Dr Baliram Gadave, Tehsil Health Officer, Khed.

He visited the company on Saturday and gave necessary instructions, he added.

The district administration has asked the firms in the Chakan MIDC area not to allow the employees who live in containment zones to report for work at present, he said

"We have also asked the firms to check pulse oxygen saturation of every employeevising the company premises and make the (coronavirus) test mandatory for those whose oxygen level is below 95 per cent," he added.

