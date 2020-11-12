Itanagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,657 on Thursday as 76 more people, including five security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 13, followed by Lepa Rada (11) and West Kameng (10), he said.

Also Read | India Reports 47,905 COVID-19 Cases, 550 deaths in A Day; Coronavirus Tally Reaches 86,83,917.

"Four IRB personnel and an Army jawan are among the new patients," State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel had returned from Bihar after completing their election duties, he said.

Also Read | Covishield Vaccine Update: Serum Institute & ICMR Announce Completion of Enrollment of Phase 3 Clinical Trails For Covishield in India.

Seventy-four new cases were detected through rapid antigen tests and two using TrueNat machines, the official said.

Seventy-five more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,126, he said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 90.22 per cent, while the fatality rate is 0.29 per cent, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,485 active COVID-19 cases, while 46 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 841, followed by West Kameng (87), East Siang (74) and Shi-Yomi (65), he said.

The state has so far tested 3,38,280 samples for COVID-19, including 1,722 on Wednesday, Jampa added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)