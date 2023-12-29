Noida, Dec 29 (PTI) Owners of 76 vehicles without the mandatory high security registration plates were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, officials said.

The penalties were issued by the Transport Department of the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration as part of an ongoing fortune-long road safety campaign, they said.

Assistant Divisional Transport Officer Siya Ram Verma said as part of the campaign, "the Transport Department today issued a challan to 76 vehicles which did not have HSRPs. Challans were also issued to offenders who were found driving vehicles without wearing a seat belt."

The action was taken against the drivers of both commercial and private vehicles, Verma added.

The special road safety fortnight campaign during which enforcement and awareness action is being taken at a large scale across the district ends on December 31, he said.

