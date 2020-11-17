Agartala, Nov 17 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,039 on Tuesday as 77 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 361 as no patient succumbed to the infection on Monday, he said.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has so far reported 185 coronavirus deaths, the official said.

Seventy-six more people were released from GB Pant Hospital, the state's main referral medical establishment for COVID-19, on Monday, the official said.

Tripura now has 1,047 active coronavirus cases, while 30,608 people have recovered from the disease, and 23 patients have migrated to other states so far, he said.

The state has so far tested 4,97,048 samples for COVID-19, including 3,00,108 through rapid antigen tests and 1,96,940 through RT-PCR tests, the official added.

