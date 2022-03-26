Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday registered 79 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality, and took the tally to 39,45,247 and 40,049 respectively, so far.

Ninetyfour patients got discharged today and the total recoveries was 39,03,380 till date, according to a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 58 were from Bengaluru Urban which recorded 83 recoveries and one death, said the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the State was 1,776.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.26 per cent; the case fatality rate 1.26 per cent.

After Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara reported the most cases with seven, followed by Chitradurga (5), Tumakuru (3), Mysuru, and Udupi (2). Then, came the rest.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,81,421 cases, Mysuru 2,29,452 and Tumakuru 1,59,838.

Cumulatively, 6,54,62,161 crore samples have been tested so far with 29,372 examined today.

