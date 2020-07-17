Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): A total of 791 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Friday.

State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 133 recoveries and one death were also reported in the state today.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala stand at 10,275, including 5,376 active cases.

While 4,862 patients have been cured or migrated, the death toll stands at 37.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 10 lakh on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases. (ANI)

