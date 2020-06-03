India News | 8.5 Lakh People Brought Back to Bengal So Far: CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday denied allegations that her government was not willing to bring back migrant workers, saying the state has so far brought back 8.5 lakh people from various parts of the country.

By June 10 the state would be bringing back around 10.5 lakh migrants, she said.

Also Read | Kolkata Port Trust Renamed as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Trust, Decision Taken at Union Cabinet Meet.

"Some people are spreading canards against my government that we are not willing to bring back migrant labourers. This is false. So far we have brought back 8.5 lakh migrants and by June 10, a total of around 10.5 lakh of them will be back in the state," she said at a review meeting here.

"We had only said that the migrants should be brought back in a staggered manner as otherwise there may be a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state," Banerjee said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Reports 23 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 1,066: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)