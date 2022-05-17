Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) Eight people, including an assistant sub-inspector, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the leak of a Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam question paper, an official said.

According to the police, those arrested also included the principal of a school and its director.

Also Read | Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Hands Over 20,808 Newly-Built Houses to Beneficiaries Under Life Mission Scheme.

A Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police has found the involvement of the accused in the paper leak on May 14 at an exam centre at Diwakar Public Secondary School in the Jhotwara area.

A case was registered in the matter on May 16

Also Read | Gyanvapi Masjid Survey: Varanasi Court Sacks Advocate Commissioner, Grants Survey Team 2 More Days To File Report.

"Eight people, including an assistant sub-inspector, have been arrested in the paper leak case," ADG (ATS and SOG) Ashok Rathore said.

Those arrested are school principal Shalu Sharma, school director Mukesh Kumar Sharma, Satyanarayan Kumawat, Rakesh Singh, Kamal Kumar Verma, Roshan Kumawat, Vikram Singh and ASI Ratan Lal Sharma.

In a statement, the Special Operations Group said its anti-cheating cell is thoroughly investigating the case and other accused involved in the paper leak are being searched for.

A paper of the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam was cancelled after it was leaked. The paper was leaked shortly before the second shift of the exam on May 14. Its screenshot was taken and leaked from an exam centre in Jhotwara town in Jaipur.

The exam of this shift will be conducted again. The decision was taken on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)