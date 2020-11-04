Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested and over eight kg of poppy recovered from their possession near Jammu on Wednesday, police said.

During a routine checking, a truck was stopped on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Suketar area on the outskirts of the city, according to the police.

During a search, 8 kg and 824 grams of poppy was recovered from the vehicle. Driver Brij Kumar and his associate Jai Deep were arrested, and the poppy was seized, police said, adding that a case had been registered. PTI

